An Evening Organized By The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee For The Renewal Ashfaq Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 02:22 PM

An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee for the renewal Ashfaq Hussain

Secretary Education Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari, AnwarShaoor, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Farast Rizvi, Shahnaz. Ahad, Dr. Sher Mehrani, Mujahid Barelvi, Shahid Rasam expressed their views

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st August, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee organized an evening in the name of Ashfaq Hussain at Haseena Moin Hall in which Secretary Education Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari, AnwarShaoor, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Farast Rizvi, Shahnaz.

Ahad, Dr. Sher Mehrani, Mujahid Barelvi, Shahid Rasam expressed their views while Shakeel Khan performed the duties of Nizamat. On this occasion, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Ashfaq Hussain's outstanding work is seen in poetry, criticism and prose.

He was associated with great poets and writers including Faraz, Faiz, the name of Ashfaq Hussain is among the great poets of the world, the way he worked on Abdul Kalam Azad, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Ahmed Faraz is admirable, he said.

Ashfaq Hussain is credited for the new Urdu settlements that have been built in Toronto. He said that we are building many branches of the Aalmi Urdu Conference in which we have contacted all the arts councils of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad.

Work is going on in other districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas. Secretary Education Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari said Ashfaq Hussain himself a living history, I still learn a lot from him, I think he should pen down his memoirs so that those who don't hear them can read them and enjoy them, they are loving men.

Expressing his thoughts Anwar Shaoor said that the personality of Ashfaq Hussain is unparalleled, his last book is very interesting despite being a research, he said that if he lives, he will participate in such a meeting with him.

Farast Rizvi shared his thoughts. Expressing that Ashfaq Hussain is the owner of three dimensions of personality, he started his literary journey with poetry, poetry is his first love, he never sold his ideas.

He said that research is like finding a needle in a haystack. Shahid Rasam said: The journey of Ishq is the journey of love, love is not a name of passion but a truth that has a very important role, it is seen in Ashfaq Hussain, he said that even after going to Canada, he did not forget his traditions and literature there He sowed a seed that exists today in the form of a strong tree, he has immense love for poetry, these friends are human beings.

Shahnaz Ahad said that he has a fifty-year-old relationship with Ashfaq, he is a polite person with a very soft voice. While talking to the audience Ashfaq Hussain said that. I thank all the people including Akbar Leghari, Sahar Ansari who organized this event in my honor, Mujahid Barelvi and Sher Mehrani read out the essays written on Ashfaq Hussain, and finally Dildar Asi and Amanwar read two essays on Ashfaq Hussain.

Ghazals were heard by the audience.

