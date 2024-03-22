Babar Azam pays homage to Holy Prophet PBUH

(@Abdulla99267510)

The top batter is seen on the premises of the holy Masjid-e-Nabvi during the holy month of Ramadan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) Babar Azam, a Pakistan renowned batsman, visited holy Masjid-d-Nabvi and paid homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him during the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram, Babar Azam shared a video clip, with a caption, “At the doorsteps of the beloved Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) – The Orphan who adopted the world,".

The batter expressed homage and filled his hearth with spirituality and love with the Holy Prophet PBUH.

Muslims around the world prefer Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan, with utmost reverence. They perform Umrah and then come to Madina—the holy city of the Holy Prophet PBUH.

Other cricketers including Naseem Shah, Imamul Haq and Iftikhar Ahmed also are there in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.