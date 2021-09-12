'Eshraqat' Represents UAE’s Participation In Promoting And Celebrating Tolerance In Schools: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHAB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, confirmed that launching the global festival "Eshraqat" under the slogan "Tolerance is Knowledge" on the 20th of September, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the Ministry of education and the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, represents a new shift in the strategy of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, by gathering scholars, experts and thinkers from five continents of the world, and students, parents, teachers and administrators of educational institutions from several countries.

This will be a unique event celebrating tolerance, while affirming a clear cognitive approach, as well as representing the enrichment of the culture of tolerance, human fraternity and accepting others, stressing that "Eshraqat" also represents an important platform to present the UAE’s participation, which has developed over three years in its efforts to promote and celebrate tolerance in public and private schools, showing the world its pioneering experience that can be benefited from and used as a model in various countries.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the launch of Eshraqat represents a new step for the Ministry’s interest in celebrating tolerance in public and private schools and universities, from local to global, in order to promote the values and culture of tolerance and coexistence at the international level through many innovative activities and events that are presented by international and Emirati creators. They will carry messages and the culture of tolerance to children in the schools and universities inside and outside the UAE, as well as to parents and educators, through a new vision that covers 30 artistic, intellectual and diverse activities, inspired by the global values of tolerance, along with authentic Emirati values, from which the country will keep moving towards through tolerance without borders, to ensure that crossing borders, distances, languages cultures and religions accommodates all people.

He made his comments during his follow-up on the details of the Eshraqat festival, from its most important activities, to its local and international guests.

He stressed that the importance of the festival’s activities was in reaching the largest possible number of public and private school students, as well as university students, and that the initiative should not neglect the participation of teachers and administrators of various schools, and parents of different nationalities, given that tolerance is the UAE’s message to everyone, and that all people are partners in this message.

The festival is also keen on giving school students with determination the opportunity to participate, through activities that suit their abilities and enable them to use their imagination, and also through the story "Life is Colourful" in the Braille system.

The story aims to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence and support people of determination, in addition to providing training in innovation and making a doll for each child, in a programme run by Nayrouz Al-Tanbouli, one of the important experts in this field.