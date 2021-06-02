'Remarkable season by any description': Manchester City Chairman

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) In his annual interview with CityTV, Manchester City Chairman, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, sat down with Editor-in-Chief Chris Bailey the morning after the defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Al Mubarak expressed his delight at a season that saw the Citizens win the Premier League title for the third time in four years, finishing 12 points ahead of their nearest rivals, as well as a fourth-successive Carabao Cup.

He also discussed the club's plans for this summer’s transfer window and reveals details about the positive talks he had with Pep Guardiola in November when the boss agreed a new two-year deal to stay at the Etihad.

"But it's also a culmination of years of hard work to reach a level of consistency, a level of expectations, that this club has reached now, which is a Club that will compete year in, year out.

"You can't win every year, but year in, year out, we're going to be there."

Manchester City had one of their best seasons in their history, where the club won 2 trophies – The Premier League and the Carabao Cup. To add to that feat, Pep Guardiola’s side reached the Champions League final, a first in the history of the club in 114 years.

Manchester City are looking to sign a striker to replace Sergio Aguero’s boots next season, he revealed, promising signings for Pep Guardiola in the upcoming transfer market to defend their Premier League title and go for the Champions League again next year.

Argentina international Aguero, City’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals, played his last game in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea and has joined Barcelona on a two-year deal with his contract expiring.

"We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero," Al Mubarak told mancity.com. "They are very hard shoes to fill, but I’m confident that we will find the right player to fill those shoes.

"One of the things I’ve learned over the years is you constantly need to bring new talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you’re at a high level, on the top," Al Mubarak said.

"Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would actually be your biggest mistake. This is the time to send a strong message that there’s no contentment, that you’re not satisfied with just winning the league."

The Premier League champions have heavily been linked to acquire the services of Harry Kane who has reportedly decided on leaving Tottenham Hotspur and will take a final decision after the Euros this summer. Another young striker who Manchester City can look forward to sign in the upcoming transfer window is Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Halaand.