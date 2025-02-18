Open Menu

13 Pakistani Companies Showcase Defence Products, Technologies At IDEX 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan is participating in IDEX 2025 with 13 specialised defence companies representing both the public and private sectors.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) at IDEX, Wing Commander Sheikh Sohail bin Farid, General Staff Officer Grade 1 at the Defence Export Promotion Organisation Pakistan (DEPO) and the Responsible Officer of Pakistan Pavilion in IDEX 2025, said that Pakistan’s participation in the exhibition aligns with its strategy to boost defence exports and explore cooperation opportunities with international partners.

He added that the UAE is a strategic partner for Pakistan in the defence industry sector, pointing out that many Pakistani companies are looking to expand their businesses in middle Eastern markets.

Bin Farid added that IDEX 2025 represents a great opportunity to connect with Emirati and regional companies alike, noting that some companies are already working on entering regional markets.

He explained that the goal of participating is not only to display products but also to strengthen relations with regional partners and explore opportunities for joint investment and technology transfer.

He also invited global and UAE-based defence companies to attend IDEAS 2026 in Pakistan, where the latest advancements in military manufacturing and defence technologies will be presented, offering new avenues for international collaboration.

