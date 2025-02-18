13 Pakistani Companies Showcase Defence Products, Technologies At IDEX 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan is participating in IDEX 2025 with 13 specialised defence companies representing both the public and private sectors.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) at IDEX, Wing Commander Sheikh Sohail bin Farid, General Staff Officer Grade 1 at the Defence Export Promotion Organisation Pakistan (DEPO) and the Responsible Officer of Pakistan Pavilion in IDEX 2025, said that Pakistan’s participation in the exhibition aligns with its strategy to boost defence exports and explore cooperation opportunities with international partners.
He added that the UAE is a strategic partner for Pakistan in the defence industry sector, pointing out that many Pakistani companies are looking to expand their businesses in middle Eastern markets.
Bin Farid added that IDEX 2025 represents a great opportunity to connect with Emirati and regional companies alike, noting that some companies are already working on entering regional markets.
He explained that the goal of participating is not only to display products but also to strengthen relations with regional partners and explore opportunities for joint investment and technology transfer.
He also invited global and UAE-based defence companies to attend IDEAS 2026 in Pakistan, where the latest advancements in military manufacturing and defence technologies will be presented, offering new avenues for international collaboration.
Recent Stories
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology5 minutes ago
-
13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 20256 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 202520 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor manufacturing in UAE36 minutes ago
-
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre50 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates, Ukraine issue joint statement1 hour ago
-
Seven killed in mine collapse in central Kazakhstan1 hour ago
-
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO2 hours ago
-
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports2 hours ago
-
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing2 hours ago
-
Russian language textbook for Arabic-speaking students to be launched in UAE2 hours ago
-
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance3 hours ago