15,863 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 15,863 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,817,895 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 220.

60 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

