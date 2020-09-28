18 establishments fined, 12 warned for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, says Dubai Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) The field inspection teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy conducted 755 site visits across the emirate yesterday to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures currently in force to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on 18 commercial establishments, 6 of them in the retail sector, two trading in readymade garments, four in textiles and fabrics, and one in each from the perfumes, mobile phones, electronics, and computers trade. Two violating gyms were also fined in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council.

The violating businesses were from various shopping centres, as well as Dubai International City, Al-Daghaya, and Ayal Nasir. The inspectors also fined 16 commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and two, for not adhering to physical distancing. Warnings were issued to 12 commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 725 commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. Compliance is critical to the gradual return to safe and normal commercial activity that Dubai has achieved, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in the emirate, Dubai Economy reminded, adding that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during its inspections, or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also urged everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.