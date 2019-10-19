18 leading German public, private organisations confirm participation at WETEX 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced the participation of the largest German energy and water companies in the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019.

The exhibition coincides with the 4th Dubai Solar Show, under the umbrella of the sixth Green Week.

The exhibition is organised by DEWA from 21st to 23rd October, 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, DICEC. It will feature the participation of 18 leading German public and private organisations including Siemens, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, BMWi, and the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry, AUMA.

The German pavilion will feature innovative products and technologies in smart integrated grids, automation, Big Data, solar energy, CSP, asset management, smart area solutions, water treatment, irrigation technologies, cooling and heating pumps, mobile and fixed pumps, tanks, cables, valves, leak reduction solutions, water testing, waste treatment and wind energy plants. Besides, the pavilion will display thermoplastics and turbines, and energy efficiency.

"We are delighted by the massive participation of Germany in WETEX 2019 and the ongoing cooperation between DEWA and German companies.

This collaboration supports the objectives of the long-term national initiative ‘Green Economy for Sustainable Development’ to build a green economy in the UAE. The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 will provide 7 percent of Dubai’s power output from clean energy by 2020, 25 percent by 2030 and 75 percent by 2050. Exhibitors make sure to participate in WETEX annually and this reflects its success in highlighting the latest technologies in these vital sectors, building partnerships, and identifying current and future projects and opportunities for solar projects in the region," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

"By organising WETEX, we aim to provide an ideal business environment for sponsors, exhibitors and visitors to hold meetings. Over three days, we will provide innovative services and exceptional opportunities for participants, visitors and all stakeholders, so they can make full use of the exhibition. It brings together manufacturers, service providers, industry experts, officials, decision-makers and commercial buyers in the UAE and the region, to engage in fruitful interaction and explore promising business partnerships," Al Tayer added.