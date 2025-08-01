UAE national team defeats Croatia in opening match of Wheelchair Basketball World Cup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) JOHANNESBURG, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE national 3x3 wheelchair basketball team has made a strong start to the 3×3 World Wheelchair Basketball Championship, currently being held in South Africa, after winning the opening match against Croatia 14-8, in Group A, which also includes Britain, Egypt, and Kenya.

The national team players delivered a distinguished performance characterised by focus and fighting spirit, giving them the upper hand from the first minutes until the final whistle. Today, the team will play three important matches against Egypt, Kenya, and Britain, hoping to continue its positive results and advance to the final rounds.