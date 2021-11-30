UrduPoint.com

26,580 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 26,580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,871,201 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 221.

14 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

