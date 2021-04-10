50 couples married during mass wedding in Khorfakkan

KHORFAKKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development organised a virtual mass wedding, entitled "Eastern Coast Wedding", in Khorfakkan.

The wedding was held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,.

The "Eastern Coast Wedding" was supported by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and held at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, while taking preventive health measures, in line with the authorities’ COVID precautions.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, lauded the keenness of the Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting young people and caring for families and all members of the community, stressing that the patronage of His Highness to the "Eastern Coast Wedding" reflects the importance of mass weddings across the community.

Hessa Buhumaid noted that mass weddings in the UAE began in 1998, with the first mass wedding held in Sharjah under the patronage of the Ruler of Sharjah. The number of beneficiaries of mass weddings has exceeded 10,000 throughout the UAE from its inception until today. The "Eastern Coast Wedding 2021", is the second virtual mass wedding in the UAE and follows the ministry’s organisation of the first virtual mass wedding, entitled "Emirati Joy", in October 2020 for 100 grooms in five ceremonial sites throughout the country simultaneously.

Buhumaid congratulated those Emirati youth participating in the "Eastern Coast Mass Wedding", noting that the Ministry is very keen to carry out the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to encourage the marriage of Emiratis men and women alike, and establish stable and interconnected families. Such efforts consolidate the manifestations of joy and promote the efforts of the Ministry of Community Development in giving family and community members support for their happiness and wellbeing. These mass weddings play an important role and strongly contribute to alleviate the financial burdens of young Emiratis and meet their aspirations to build stable and cohesive families.

The Ministry of Community Development, through its website www.mocd.gov.ae, provides the resources for those seeking to participate in mass weddings throughout the year, as part of the ministry's strategy to promote family stability, strengthen community bonds, support the aspirations of young Emirati future spouses and commit to implementing the development indicator of "a cohesive family and a coherent community".