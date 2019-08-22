555 applications received for FNC elections, including 200 by women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) The final day for the registration of applications for the Federal National Council, FNC, elections saw 98 applications, taking the total figure up to 555, including 200 from women in five days.

The total number of applications in Abu Dhabi amounted to 155, while Dubai saw 98, and Sharjah 127. Ajman received 32 applications, Umm Al Quwain had 23, Ras Al Khaimah 65, and Fujairah 55.

On the fifth day, Thursday, Abu Dhabi received 27 applications, Dubai 26, Sharjah 18, and Ajman saw six. While no applications were registered in Umm Al Quwain on the fifth day, Ras Al Khaimah recorded 14 applications and Fujairah saw seven.

The number of applications submitted by women on the fifth day amounted to 13 in Abu Dhabi, 12 in Dubai, eight in Sharjah, and one in Ajman. While Umm Al Qaiwain did not register any applications for women on the fifth day, Ras Al Khaimah recorded four and Fujairah saw two, taking the total number of female applications to 40 on that day.

The registration of candidates for the FNC elections went on for five days until Thursday, 22nd August, 2019, amidst a large turnout of women and youth to submit applications, in addition to the significant presence of the people of determination.

According to the FNC 2019 election schedule, the NEC will announce the preliminary list of candidates on 25th August, after which it will open the door for filing appeals against candidates from 26th to 28th August, and the commission will respond to appeals on 1st September, 2019. The final list of candidates will be announced on 3rd September, 2019, and the campaigning will begin on 8th September, 2019, and go on for 27 days.

Rashed Al Ghafli, Vice Chairman of the Emirate of the Abu Dhabi FNC Elections Committee, affirmed that the impressive response to the elections indicates a growing sense of political awareness compared to the previous elections.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Committee witnessed a significant turnout from Emirati women in yet a new direct reflection of the women's empowerment drive championed under the country's wise leadership.

Al Ghafli noted that the Committee will continue its work in the coming period in cooperation and coordination with the National Election Committee.