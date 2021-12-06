UrduPoint.com

76,925 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

76,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 76,925 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,972,870 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 222.

16 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

