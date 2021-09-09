UrduPoint.com

AASTS Partners With Zakher Marine To Train AASTS Students

Thu 09th September 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) The Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport Sharjah Branch (AASTS) has signed a cooperation agreement with Zakher Marine International to train the Academy’s students on board its fleet.

Zakher Marine is a leading marine services company based in Abu Dhabi and specialises in providing offshore support services.

The agreement includes providing the suitable living and training conditions onboard ships operated by Zakher Marine, in line with local and international regulations, laws and treaties related to training. The agreement also ensures fulfilling the needs of the students and seafarers as well as providing them with the necessary care and insurance cover while on board the ships.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, AASTS President, said, "We are proud of our partnership with Zakher Marine, which has been one of the pioneering organisations in developing and enabling excellence in the maritime sector since its inception. Today, the company supports the most important component of the UAE Maritime Strategy, which is developing and preparing human resources who are the cornerstone of developing all marine sectors as well as the blue economy, which the UAE considers a key component of its sustainable economy for the next fifty years and beyond.

Farag added, "The move by Zakher Marine marks the beginning of more cooperation between the private and the academic sectors in the maritime industry. This will feature several stages, including the development of training courses for seafarers, and research and development services to find solutions for the technical problems faced by private companies. Other services will include providing career certificates for professionals, maritime passport renewal, conducting competency tests, and other areas of cooperation."

Mohammed Habashneh, Chief Operation Officer at Zakher Marine International, said, "At Zakher Marine, we consider our cooperation with the Academy to train its students on board our fleet, a commitment towards the future generations who have joined marine specialisations, which lack the competent professionals. We also realise that this cooperation in fact helps us because we contribute to preparing Emirati professionals, many of whom will be captains and engineers on board our fleet. So, we will be the beneficiaries of this initiative in the long run. We will continue to shoulder our responsibility in serving the UAE maritime sector, which is one of the most robust in the region, by providing everything we can."

