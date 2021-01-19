Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review advancing cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nikos Christodoulides, Foreign Minister of Cyprus, have reviewed the prospects of advancing relations between the two friendly nations across all fronts.

This came as the two top diplomats met in Abu Dhabi today and underlined the steadily growing cooperation between their countries.

They addressed the recent regional and international developments, primarily the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and ways of ensuring security and stability in the region.

The two ministers also discussed the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of enhancing international cooperation to ensure fair and equitable access to the vaccine for every country in the world.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the depth and width of the UAE-Cypriot relations and underscored the Emirates’ determination to foster cooperation in the common interests of their peoples.