Open Menu

Nayyar Bukhari Extend Gratitude On By-elections Candidates Victory

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has extended gratitude to the people of Sindh for the resounding victory of PPP candidates in the Sindh by-elections for local bodies,said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has extended gratitude to the people of Sindh for the resounding victory of PPP candidates in the Sindh by-elections for local bodies,said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday.

Bukhari congratulated the PPP candidates for their triumph with an overwhelming majority, terming it a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of the party’s workers and supporters across the province. He said that just as in the regular local government elections, the people of Sindh have once again placed their trust in PPP candidates during the by-elections.

He added that this success serves as a clear endorsement of the performance of the Sindh government under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Our provincial government, along with elected local representatives, is at the forefront of serving the people and addressing their problems,” he stated.

Bukhari further remarked that voters have rejected hollow slogans of the opposition and reaffirmed their confidence in the PPP’s vision of service and development. He praised the mayors of urban areas and chairmen of rural districts for delivering exemplary services to resolve public issues.

Recent Stories

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

46 seconds ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

48 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

49 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

5 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan v ..

Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..

5 minutes ago
4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tourn ..

4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament commenced

2 minutes ago
 DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & develop ..

DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to ..

Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai

5 minutes ago
 Attock schools to implement smart waste management

Attock schools to implement smart waste management

40 seconds ago
 Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awa ..

Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awareness

41 seconds ago
 PML N always focused on improving people living st ..

PML N always focused on improving people living standards: Minister Owais Leghar ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan