Nayyar Bukhari Extend Gratitude On By-elections Candidates Victory
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has extended gratitude to the people of Sindh for the resounding victory of PPP candidates in the Sindh by-elections for local bodies,said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has extended gratitude to the people of Sindh for the resounding victory of PPP candidates in the Sindh by-elections for local bodies,said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday.
Bukhari congratulated the PPP candidates for their triumph with an overwhelming majority, terming it a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of the party’s workers and supporters across the province. He said that just as in the regular local government elections, the people of Sindh have once again placed their trust in PPP candidates during the by-elections.
He added that this success serves as a clear endorsement of the performance of the Sindh government under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Our provincial government, along with elected local representatives, is at the forefront of serving the people and addressing their problems,” he stated.
Bukhari further remarked that voters have rejected hollow slogans of the opposition and reaffirmed their confidence in the PPP’s vision of service and development. He praised the mayors of urban areas and chairmen of rural districts for delivering exemplary services to resolve public issues.
Recent Stories
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory
One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road
Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..
4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament commenced
DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot
Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai
Attock schools to implement smart waste management
Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awareness
PML N always focused on improving people living standards: Minister Owais Leghar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory46 seconds ago
-
One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road48 seconds ago
-
Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop49 seconds ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani5 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot5 minutes ago
-
Attock schools to implement smart waste management40 seconds ago
-
Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awareness41 seconds ago
-
PML N always focused on improving people living standards: Minister Owais Leghari42 seconds ago
-
National Assembly body of Power Division meets44 seconds ago
-
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: Minister58 minutes ago
-
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long time: Kakar58 minutes ago