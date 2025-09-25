Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has extended gratitude to the people of Sindh for the resounding victory of PPP candidates in the Sindh by-elections for local bodies,said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has extended gratitude to the people of Sindh for the resounding victory of PPP candidates in the Sindh by-elections for local bodies,said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday.

Bukhari congratulated the PPP candidates for their triumph with an overwhelming majority, terming it a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of the party’s workers and supporters across the province. He said that just as in the regular local government elections, the people of Sindh have once again placed their trust in PPP candidates during the by-elections.

He added that this success serves as a clear endorsement of the performance of the Sindh government under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Our provincial government, along with elected local representatives, is at the forefront of serving the people and addressing their problems,” he stated.

Bukhari further remarked that voters have rejected hollow slogans of the opposition and reaffirmed their confidence in the PPP’s vision of service and development. He praised the mayors of urban areas and chairmen of rural districts for delivering exemplary services to resolve public issues.