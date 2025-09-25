Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 11 Runs To Secure Final Spot

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

Chasing Pakistan’s target of 136, Bangladesh could only manage 124 runs for loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs at Dubai International Stadium

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) Pakistan booked their place in the Asia Cup T20 final after defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a thrilling Super 4 encounter on Thursday night.

Chasing Pakistan’s target of 136, Bangladesh could only manage 124 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan fielded the same playing XI that faced Sri Lanka, making no changes to the squad.

Pakistan innings

Pakistan’s top order faltered badly as wickets fell at regular intervals. By the time the score reached 49, half of the batting lineup had returned to the pavilion.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored 4, while Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck — his fourth in the tournament. Fakhar Zaman (13), Hussain Talat (3), and skipper Salman Ali Agha (19) also departed cheaply.

A late recovery came through contributions from Shaheen Afridi (19), Mohammad Haris (31), and Mohammad Nawaz (25).

Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 14 alongside Haris Rauf (3 not out), helping Pakistan post 135 for 8.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed picked up 3 wickets, while Mehidy Hasan and Rishad Hossain claimed two apiece.

Bangladesh innings

In reply, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum, collapsing to 63 for 5. Pakistan’s pace attack dominated, with Shaheen Afridi striking early to dismiss Parvez Hossain for 0 and Towhid Hridoy for 5. Haris Rauf removed Saif Hassan (18), while Mehidy Hasan (11) also fell cheaply.

Later contributions from Nurul Hasan (16), Jaker Ali (5), and Shamim Hossain (30) were not enough to take Bangladesh across the line as they finished at 124 for 9.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf shared three wickets each, Saim Ayub bagged two, while Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket.

The last Super 4 match will be played between India and Sri Lanka on Friday. Sri Lanka are already out of the final race, which sets up a high-voltage Pakistan–India clash in the final on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack T20 Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dubai Same Taskin Ahmed Nurul Hasan Hussain Talat Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Ali Agha Sunday Afridi Pakistan Post From Top Race Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

27 seconds ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

9 minutes ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

9 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

9 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

13 minutes ago
Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan v ..

Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..

13 minutes ago
 4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tourn ..

4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament commenced

10 minutes ago
 DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & develop ..

DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot

13 minutes ago
 Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to ..

Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai

13 minutes ago
 Attock schools to implement smart waste management

Attock schools to implement smart waste management

9 minutes ago
 Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awa ..

Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awareness

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports