Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) Pakistan booked their place in the Asia Cup T20 final after defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a thrilling Super 4 encounter on Thursday night.

Chasing Pakistan’s target of 136, Bangladesh could only manage 124 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan fielded the same playing XI that faced Sri Lanka, making no changes to the squad.

Pakistan innings

Pakistan’s top order faltered badly as wickets fell at regular intervals. By the time the score reached 49, half of the batting lineup had returned to the pavilion.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored 4, while Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck — his fourth in the tournament. Fakhar Zaman (13), Hussain Talat (3), and skipper Salman Ali Agha (19) also departed cheaply.

A late recovery came through contributions from Shaheen Afridi (19), Mohammad Haris (31), and Mohammad Nawaz (25).

Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 14 alongside Haris Rauf (3 not out), helping Pakistan post 135 for 8.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed picked up 3 wickets, while Mehidy Hasan and Rishad Hossain claimed two apiece.

Bangladesh innings

In reply, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum, collapsing to 63 for 5. Pakistan’s pace attack dominated, with Shaheen Afridi striking early to dismiss Parvez Hossain for 0 and Towhid Hridoy for 5. Haris Rauf removed Saif Hassan (18), while Mehidy Hasan (11) also fell cheaply.

Later contributions from Nurul Hasan (16), Jaker Ali (5), and Shamim Hossain (30) were not enough to take Bangladesh across the line as they finished at 124 for 9.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf shared three wickets each, Saim Ayub bagged two, while Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket.

The last Super 4 match will be played between India and Sri Lanka on Friday. Sri Lanka are already out of the final race, which sets up a high-voltage Pakistan–India clash in the final on Sunday.