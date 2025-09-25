Open Menu

Arts Council Of Pakistan Organizes Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a special session and workshop with renowned painter Javed Iqbal Mughal at Studio II, Ahmed Shah Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a special session and workshop with renowned painter Javed Iqbal Mughal at Studio II, Ahmed Shah Building.

The event was attended by prominent artists, including Shahid Rassam, Muhammad Zeeshan, and Nazar ul islam, as well as a large number of art students.

During the workshop, Javed Iqbal Mughal shared key creative techniques of painting with the students. The purpose of the session was to introduce aspiring artists to various aspects of the fine arts.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Iqbal emphasized the importance of understanding colors in painting, noting that many students abandon art midway because they struggle with color recognition.

The longer the liquid stays within the paint, the better the painting will turn out. What we think and create on the canvas brings refinement to the artwork. Recognizing colors is essential for fine painting, he said.

The training workshop drew strong participation from the Arts Council’s art school students, who benefited greatly from the expertise of the seasoned artist.

