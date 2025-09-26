Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board Holds 2nd Meeting Of 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI,25th September, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and of Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) held its second Board of Directors meeting this year, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of ADIA’s board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi; Hamad Mohammed Al Hurr Al Suwaidi; Ahmad Mubarak bin Nawi AlMazrouei; and Musabah Khamis Al Mazrouei, the Board Rapporteur.

The Board reviewed ADIA’s performance reports and its key achievements, as well as recent market developments and related topics, commending ADIA's strong performance, positive results, and ongoing portfolio optimisation initiatives.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi September Market Court

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

23 minutes ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

31 minutes ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

31 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

31 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

36 minutes ago
Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan v ..

Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..

36 minutes ago
 4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tourn ..

4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament commenced

32 minutes ago
 DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & develop ..

DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot

36 minutes ago
 Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to ..

Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai

36 minutes ago
 Attock schools to implement smart waste management

Attock schools to implement smart waste management

31 minutes ago
 Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awa ..

Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awareness

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East