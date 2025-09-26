Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board Holds 2nd Meeting Of 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI,25th September, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and of Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) held its second Board of Directors meeting this year, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of ADIA’s board of Directors.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi; Hamad Mohammed Al Hurr Al Suwaidi; Ahmad Mubarak bin Nawi AlMazrouei; and Musabah Khamis Al Mazrouei, the Board Rapporteur.
The Board reviewed ADIA’s performance reports and its key achievements, as well as recent market developments and related topics, commending ADIA's strong performance, positive results, and ongoing portfolio optimisation initiatives.
