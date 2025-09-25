Pakistan Expands Global Diplomatic Footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 11:25 PM
State Minister for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani on Saturday said that Pakistan has achieved a new level of global stability and strengthened its diplomatic relations with both neighboring and major world powers
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has steered foreign policy in a positive direction, elevating Pakistan’s standing on the international stage.
He added that the government aims to translate this international confidence into addressing domestic issues, with sustainable economic and political development as its top priority.
He also underlined the strong working relationship between PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying that while differences of opinion exist, dialogue remains the best way to resolve issues.
Referring to the recent floods in the country, he said the government’s response was “excellent” and helped mitigate further damage.
He added that relief camps were set up on an emergency basis, food and medical supplies were delivered to affected families, and international partners were mobilized to support the recovery process.
He said that timely action by Federal and provincial institutions saved countless lives and ensured rehabilitation efforts continued despite limited resources.
