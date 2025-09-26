UN: Civilians In Gaza Require Sustained Humanitarian Support
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 12:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – Today, the UN announced that all attempts by the UN to coordinate its staff and partners’ access to, or within, the north Gaza were denied by Israeli authorities, except for a single mission that had to be canceled by the organisers. This prevented the implementation of planned missions as critical as water trucking.
‘’The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that intensified strikes on Gaza City continue to cause heavy casualties and displacements, with attacks over the past week hitting tents, residential buildings and infrastructure. This is threatening the continued operation of life-saving services, including ambulances, health facilities, nutrition treatment support and community kitchens, ‘’said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General in a statement today.
Although people continue to flee the Israeli offensive in Gaza City, hundreds of thousands still remain there, at a time when the humanitarian community’s ability to support them is eroding. OCHA stresses that civilians in Gaza City and the north require sustained humanitarian support at scale, which in turn requires continued access and reliable safety guarantees for aid workers.
Meanwhile, the UN continues to receive reports of people being killed or injured while seeking food or aid. According to the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), between 17 and 22 September, 21 fatalities were reported in this context, including near three militarized supply sites and along the Morag route south of Khan Younis. Since 27 May, at least 2,340 people have been killed while seeking food or aid – just over half near militarized supply sites and the rest along convoy routes.
