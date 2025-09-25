Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris, through hard work and the best of their high professional skills and abilities in all fields of life, have earned a name for themselves and for Pakistan across the globe

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris, through hard work and the best of their high professional skills and abilities in all fields of life, have earned a name for themselves and for Pakistan across the globe.

"Pakistanis and Kashmiris living abroad, rising above politics, are playing a vital role in enhancing the country’s reputation, development, and economy," it was officially stated.

These views were expressed by speakers at a dinner hosted by prominent businessman and member of the board of Directors of Air Sial, Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid, in honor of Chaudhry Naeem Akhtar, Raja Asghar Ali, Mahmood Rahi, and Chaudhry Bilal, in the British city of Slough Wednesday night, who had come to attend the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, organized in Britain by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation in honor of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif," says a message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.

The event was also attended by former Mayor of Slough Shafiq Chaudhry, well-known businessman Ishtiaq Chaudhry, Zahoor Chattha, and others. Addressing the gathering, Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid said that overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris are ambassadors of Pakistan abroad and have rendered great services for the country.

He added that after Pakistan’s remarkable success in the recent tensions with India, Pakistan’s standing at the global level has been elevated, and overseas Pakistanis now walk proudly with their heads held high across the world.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces are our pride,” he remarked. He also emphasized that the Government of Pakistan must prioritize solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris and provide them with greater facilities.

He suggested that the government should create investment opportunities in Pakistan for overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris according to their expertise.

APP/ahr/378