Overseas Pakistanis Convention Held In UK
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 11:25 PM
Overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris, through hard work and the best of their high professional skills and abilities in all fields of life, have earned a name for themselves and for Pakistan across the globe
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris, through hard work and the best of their high professional skills and abilities in all fields of life, have earned a name for themselves and for Pakistan across the globe.
"Pakistanis and Kashmiris living abroad, rising above politics, are playing a vital role in enhancing the country’s reputation, development, and economy," it was officially stated.
These views were expressed by speakers at a dinner hosted by prominent businessman and member of the board of Directors of Air Sial, Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid, in honor of Chaudhry Naeem Akhtar, Raja Asghar Ali, Mahmood Rahi, and Chaudhry Bilal, in the British city of Slough Wednesday night, who had come to attend the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, organized in Britain by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation in honor of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif," says a message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.
The event was also attended by former Mayor of Slough Shafiq Chaudhry, well-known businessman Ishtiaq Chaudhry, Zahoor Chattha, and others. Addressing the gathering, Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid said that overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris are ambassadors of Pakistan abroad and have rendered great services for the country.
He added that after Pakistan’s remarkable success in the recent tensions with India, Pakistan’s standing at the global level has been elevated, and overseas Pakistanis now walk proudly with their heads held high across the world.
“The Pakistan Armed Forces are our pride,” he remarked. He also emphasized that the Government of Pakistan must prioritize solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris and provide them with greater facilities.
He suggested that the government should create investment opportunities in Pakistan for overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris according to their expertise.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..
DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot
Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: ..
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long tim ..
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience ..
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicte ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK1 minute ago
-
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani1 minute ago
-
DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: Minister53 minutes ago
-
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long time: Kakar53 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience Corps53 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 2753 minutes ago
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.2 hours ago
-
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicted in diplomatic pass ..53 minutes ago
-
Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma1 hour ago
-
LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under old laws1 hour ago