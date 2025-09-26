Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 September 2025

Arslan Farid Published September 26, 2025 | 08:58 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 September 2025 is 394,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 338,140. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 September 2025 is 394,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 338,140.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 361,505 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 309,959.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 394,400 Rs 361,505
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 338,140 Rs 309,959
Per Gram Gold Rs 33,814 Rs 30,996

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

26 minutes ago
 US organises UNGA event on migration reform

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

8 hours ago
 UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitari ..

UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Cham ..

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd mee ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

9 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

10 hours ago
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

10 hours ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

10 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

10 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

10 hours ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

10 hours ago
 Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan v ..

Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business