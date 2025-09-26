Open Menu

UAE President Receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Khamzat Chimaev, who was recently crowned UFC Middleweight World Champion following his victory in Chicago, USA.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, H.H.

congratulated Chimaev on his world title, wishing him continued success in his sporting career and further international honours.

Khamzat Chimaev thanked H.H. for his strong support of the country’s sports sector and athletes, and for his efforts to nurture and empower emerging talent. He said this support has played a key role in raising the international profile of Emirati competitors and enabling their success on the world stage.

The meeting was attended by several sheikhs, senior officials and guests.

