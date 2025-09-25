One Dead, Four Injured As Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted On Adiala Road
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM
A tragic accident occurred on Adiala Road on Thursday when five passengers sitting on the roof of a moving bus came into contact with overhead electric wires
According to rescue officials, one passenger died on the spot while four others sustained serious burn injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams quickly reached the scene, administered first aid, and later shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
Eyewitnesses said the passengers were seated on the bus roof due to overcrowding when they suddenly struck the low-hanging power lines, resulting in the electrocution.
Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident. Locals urged the administration to take immediate measures to prevent such accidents, highlighting that low-hanging power cables and unsafe travel on bus rooftops pose grave risks to commuters.
