US Organises UNGA Event On Migration Reform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 01:30 AM

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) – Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau headlined an event on the margins of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80) titled ‘’The Global Refugee and Asylum System: What Went Wrong and How to Fix It''.

He was joined by a panel of high-level representatives from Panama, Liberia, Bangladesh, and Kosovo.

They were also joined by representatives from other nations, international organisations, and advocacy groups. During the event, sovereign states shared their perspectives on the problems with the outdated and broken international refugee and asylum regime —and more importantly, possible solutions to those issues.

