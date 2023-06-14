UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets With Vietnamese Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, during his visit to Hanoi.

The two sides discussed ways of boosting bilateral relations and joint cooperation in all sectors, especially economic. They also reviewed the two countries' efforts to reach a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, in addition to the joint cooperation between the UAE and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed briefed the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo City Dubai this November. They also underscored the importance of COP28 in galvanising global efforts to adopt effective solutions in combating climate change.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the distinguished UAE-Vietnam ties, noting to the two countries' efforts to reach a comprehensive economic partnership agreement that supports their vision of achieving development and sustainable economic prosperity.

For his part, Minister Bui Thanh Son welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation, emphasising the depth of the UAE-Vietnam relations and his country's aspirations to enhance joint cooperation with UAE across all fields.

After the meeting, the top officials witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam. The MoU was signed by Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, and Dr. Pham Lan Dung, Acting President of the Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Ambassador Al Matrooshi.

