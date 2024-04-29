Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) says that the terrorists belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday apprehended four individuals suspected to be involved in the recent Besham suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of Chinese engineers en route to Dasu Dam.

The arrested suspects, believed to have affiliations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have reportedly confessed to their role in the heinous attack.

The sources close to the development disclosed that intensive efforts are underway to dismantle the entire network responsible for orchestrating the tragic incident.

“WE have also identified the terrorists,” said the sources.

The suicide attack, which occurred last month in the Bisham area of Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, all of whom were Chinese nationals. The targeted vehicle, en route from Islamabad to Kohistan, was struck by an explosives-laden vehicle, causing devastation and loss of lives. Prompt response from security forces led to the swift cordoning off of the area, with the victims swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Confirming the deliberate targeting of a convoy comprising Chinese engineers on their way to Dasu, DIG Malakand underscored the gravity of the situation.

Immediate relief efforts were initiated, accompanied by heightened security measures to ensure the safety and security of all personnel in the region.

In response to the attack, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan has called for a thorough investigation into the matter, urging authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable and enhance safety measures for Chinese citizens residing in the country.

Expressing solidarity and condemnation of the heinous act, top Pakistani leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the Chinese government. They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, emphasizing resilience against attempts to undermine this vital bond.

This latest incident follows a similar attack in July 2021, where nine Chinese nationals were among those killed in a bus accident that was later confirmed to be a terrorist attack. Notably, two individuals were sentenced to death in November 2022 for their involvement in planning the 2021 attack.