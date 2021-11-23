UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Agriculture And Food Security Week Officially Opens

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 officially inaugurated today and will continue until 25th November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture & Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Prior to the official opening, the week began its activities on Sunday and Monday by organising the first agricultural hackathon in Abu Dhabi, which opened the door for creative competition for university students to develop innovative solutions in the field of software and the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence to promote the agriculture, food and biosecurity sector.

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week is supported by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, and some reputed local companies like Etisalat, Silal, Elite Agro, National Feed Company and Etihad Airways, along with the media sponsorship of Emirates news Agency (WAM).

The Week will feature numerous activities related to sustainable agriculture, food production and food security issues, including exhibitions, conferences, seminars and workshops, awards ceremonies and technical tours related to the agricultural sector. This is in addition to fisheries, food security, beekeeping, honey production, and the cold chain, all of which are held under one roof to simulate the future aspirations of investing in food security.

