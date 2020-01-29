UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Airports Welcomes Etihad Airways’ Greenliner

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed the arrival of Etihad Airways’ Greenliner at Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, where it touched down following its journey from Boeing’s manufacturing and delivery centre located in Charleston, South Carolina.

The first-of-its-kind ‘Etihad Greenliner’ is the result of an ‘eco partnership’ announced last year between Etihad Airways and Boeing to develop a specially-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner to test products, procedures and initiatives designed to reduce aircraft carbon emissions.

Based out of Abu Dhabi International Airport, one of the first airports in the region to earn the accreditation level of ‘Reduction’ as a part of the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, the Greenliner will operate scheduled services across Etihad’s network.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Sustainability is a key enabler of our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group. Through upgrading our airfield lighting system with energy-efficient bulbs to our numerous accreditations, this is testament to our commitment to protecting the UAE’s natural heritage and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

As such, we are delighted to welcome Etihad’s Greenliner to Abu Dhabi International Airport and look forward to continuing to enhance the sustainability of our operations in partnership with Etihad Airways."

Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "The Etihad Greenliner is the result our commitment to advancing sustainable practices in aviation, and we are pleased to be working in partnership with Boeing and Abu Dhabi Airports to discover new ways of incrementally lowering fuel consumption and carbon emissions."

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is recognised as being 20-25% more efficient than similar-sized aircraft, however, Etihad’s Greenliner will enable equipment suppliers, airspace regulators and other interested partners to test efficiency measures and sustainable technologies that have the potential to further reduce the plane’s fuel consumption and carbon dioxide output.

