Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners Announces Strategic Partnership With A.P. Moller Capital

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Capital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, to support the development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), today announced its partnership with A.P. Moller Capital P/S, a value-add infrastructure fund manager focused on high growth markets, and part of the A.P. Moller Group.

This new investment in A.P. Moller Capital’s Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II (EMIF II) reinforces ADCP’s commitment to the development of the institutional financial ecosystem from its headquarters at the ADGM, and creates a partnership with a leading global infrastructure and logistics investor and operator.

With this partnership, A.P. Moller Capital strengthens its commitment to the region, leading to potential growth opportunities in the years ahead.

A.P. Moller Capital strategically focuses on, among other areas, opportunities in upper middle market infrastructure investments in sectors such as transportation and renewable energy across the asset lifecycle, from greenfield developments to brownfield assets with growth opportunities.

As part of the A.P. Moller Group, A.P. Moller Capital benefits from over a century of knowledge, experience and insights the group has accumulated through investing in and operating scaled assets in logistics and transportation in diverse markets around the globe. It has built a highly experienced team which brings together investors with decades of experience in industrial value creation from within the A.P. Moller Group, as well as global private equity and infrastructure investment firms.

In a joint statement, Maxime Franzetti and Fatima Al Noaimi of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners said, “We are excited to begin our partnership with A.P. Moller Capital. The A.P. Moller Capital team are highly experienced investors in infrastructure in emerging markets with strong track records, and we are confident that they will add further global expertise, specialist capability and strategic relationships to the ADGM ecosystem.

"We believe there are many other potential areas of collaboration with A.P. Moller Capital and the wider A.P. Moller Group, and we look forward to continuing to build the A.P. Moller presence and brand in the ADGM.”

Related Topics

Century Abu Dhabi Market From

Recent Stories

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

25 seconds ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

42 seconds ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

13 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

14 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

14 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

14 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East