Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care launches ambassador initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) Under a new initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa), higher education students are set to reinforce Abu Dhabi social sector’s preventive role in combating violence and abuse.

Ewaa said during its launch ceremony, which was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and President of Zayed University, and Sarah Shuhail, Director-General of Ewaa, that it will engage in collaborations with higher education institutions in Abu Dhabi to “open new horizons for building awareness and knowledge exchange in the field of violence and abuse”.

In the long term, the initiative aims at promoting Ewaa’s services and increasing reports on violence and abuse cases, through training students on raising awareness among the public. It will also open new communication channels with higher education institutions that will allow for best practices exchange.

Committed to offering diversified opportunities for capacity building and training, Ewaa Ambassadors will organise workshops, courses and lectures, on domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking.

Ewaa Ambassadors’ programme sets precise criteria for target students, including demonstrated enthusiasm for advancing their community, and presentation and communication skills. They must be enrolled in majors related to psychology, social service and communication.

Selected students are encouraged to hold education programmes during years of study and their careers to come.

As per upcoming agreements that fall under the Ewaa Ambassadors initiative, higher education institutions will nominate students to join the initiative’s programme and serve as awareness ambassadors on the topics of violence and abuse.

The programme ensures adequate capacity that establishes effective evaluation to inform enhancements and updates.

This year, Zayed University has been selected to embark upon training its students on raising awareness. Activities are currently taking place on campus.

Al Kaabi said, “Through our partnership with Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care, and the Ewaa Ambassadors initiative, we aim to build a generation of future leaders that understand the importance of social responsibility, and play an active role in raising awareness on the negative impact of violence and abuse. Our partnership with the centre supports the efforts made by our leadership to guarantee the right of dignified and safe life for all.”

For her part, Shuhail said, “Combating violence and abuse in all its forms is everyone’s responsibility. Training higher education students lays foundations for gaining perspective on their needs, and their tremendous potentials inspired our endeavours towards investing in new generations of awareness ambassadors, thought-leaders and experts.”