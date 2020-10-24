Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of Future Entrepreneurs Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCC, has organised, at its main tower in Abu Dhabi, a virtual online ceremony to award the winners of the second edition of the Future Entrepreneurs Award.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the ceremony along with Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi; Aamer Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Department of education and Knowledge; and Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.

Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and a number of representatives from the Ministry of Education and the media attended the ceremony as well.

The 2nd edition of the award witnessed the participation of a large number of young innovators with more than 3,000 participants applied for the awards since its launch in January; 100 of whom were nominated to take part in the Future Entrepreneur Exhibition for Creativity and Innovation.

More than 5,600 people voted for the most creative and innovative projects in the exhibition.

As for the winners, in Schools Category – Cycle 2, Matar Ali Al Hosani won the award of the Best Investment-Product Idea for his project "Hayat".

Sainath Manikandan and Sai Sahana Manikandan shared the award of the Best Bright Idea for their project Agribot; whereas Marzooqa Fathima and Muthazidh Ahmadh won the Best Innovative Idea award for their project Safe Routes - Zero Accidents.

Aliyah Ali Saeed Al Deri won the Best Technological Project for her project "Iswarat Mareed" Arabic for "Patient Bracelet", while Reem Jassem Alblooshi won the award of The Best Marketing and mobile App for her Study Buddy APP.

In Schools category – Cycle 3, each of Haya Almansoori, Neha Binoy and Marc Albert Espinas won the award of the Best Investment-Product Idea for their project SENTINEL.

Zayed Matar Al Katbi and Rashid Obeid Al Saadi shared the award of the Best Bright Idea for their project "Al Bayt Al Amen" Arabic for "Safe Home", whereas Salamah Al Hosani, Noura Al Obeidli, Maryam Al Hammadi and Latifah Al Juneibi won the Best Innovative Idea award for their project Driver’s Ears.

Shammah Ali Saeed Al Deri and Fatima Hamad Al Deri won the Best Technological Project for their project Autonomous Walking Shoes, while Fatma Almazrouei, Shamma Al Mehairi and Noura Al Ketbi won the award of The Best Marketing and Mobile App for their project Homespital.

As for Universities Category, Maimoona Nalkhande and Aalia Ahmed won the award of the Best Investment-Product Idea for his project Finllect.

Asmaa Saeed Al yamahi, Huda Mohamed Al Hashemi and Hamda Abdullah Al Muhamed shared the award of the Best Bright Idea for their project farming Microalgae in the UAE; whereas Fatima Alshamsi won the Best Innovative Idea award for her project Multi-Saver Sensor.

Sidhant Sharma, Khushdeep Singh and Vyome Pathak won the Best Technological Project for their project Offyce, while Maitha Saaed Al Kaabi, Salsabeel Mohammed and Wadhah Burman Al Shamisi won the award of the Best Marketing and Mobile App for their project "Rihlati" Arabic for "My Journey".

Commenting on the occasion, Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri said, "What we have seen from innovations and creative projects in the 2nd edition of the Future Entrepreneurs Award make us feel proud. We are witnessing Emirati school and university students drawing the shape of a prosperous future with their immense capabilities, and that would put them in competitive position internationally. We are glad that the Future Entrepreneurs Award is becoming an attractive platform for national talents who pose as the bright façade of the country when it comes to innovation and entrepreneurship. They materialise our social responsibility in building a promising and ambitious future able to cope with the future accordingly."

Rashed Al Balooshi emphasised on the awareness of the DED to provide all the necessary support for young talents and innovators who are the backbone of a future built on knowledge, creativity and technology. "Through their bright ideas and creative projects, we can develop an economy based on knowledge that can support the national economy and enhance the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE on the world innovation map and to compete in the most important markets and for the most prestigious global awards," he said.

Aamer Al Hammadi said, "Supported by our wise leadership, today our efforts over the past years in developing a supportive environment for the youth are bearing fruit. Considering our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, we are aware to promote for the Future Entrepreneurs Award amongst all schools and universities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi because we believe in the distinguished capabilities of students in all ages. We are proud that our students have won the young entrepreneurs award in the Schools Category – Cycle 3 and the youth entrepreneurs award in Universities Category."

Mouza Al Nasri said, "We are proud to join the Future Entrepreneurs Award for Innovation and Creativity. It is the perfect platform to embrace and encourage innovative projects and creative ideas of the next generation of young entrepreneurs in the UAE. On this occasion, we would like to congratulate the winners of this year’s awards, wishing all the best for the Emirati youth in their journey of entrepreneurship."