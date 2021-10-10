UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Increasing Trade Cooperation With Malta's Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discussed with Maria Camilleri Calleja, Malta's Ambassador to the UAE, the prospects of expanding economic cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Malta.

This came during a meeting held at the Chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber.

At the meeting, both sides also discussed the best methods of boosting trade exchange between two friendly countries, especially as the world economy is entering a phase of post-pandemic recovery.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the strong economic relations between the UAE and Malta, noting that the UAE is the leading trade partner to Malta in the region. "There is a great opportunity to expand our trade partnership in strategic sectors including technical industries, tourism, entrepreneurship and advanced technologies," he elaborated.

The Chairman added that the business environment in Abu Dhabi is one of the most vibrant and attractive for foreign direct investments thanks to the ease and flexibility of doing business in the emirate. "It is imperative to share experiences and information; seize promising opportunities and reaching more markets," he said.

Ambassador Calleja praised the development of businesses in the UAE, emphasising that there is a great opportunity to do business in the UAE, especially while Expo 2020 Dubai is still running, adding that her country is looking forward for more cooperation and partnerships between the business communities in their countries.

