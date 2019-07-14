Abu Dhabi develops walking and cycling facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to develop the walking and cycling facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The move aims to enhance the efforts dedicated to implementing infrastructures projects that follow the Abu Dhabi Walking and Cycling Master Plan.

The MoU was signed by Abdulkarim Abdulrahim Al Raeesi, Director-General of the ITC, and Mohammed Khalil Al Hammadi, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club Manager.

The agreement identifies the cooperation framework of implementing walking and cycling infrastructure projects in light of the Abu Dhabi Master Plan that encourages active travel modes to create a healthier, safer and more sustainable society.

"The cooperation between ITC and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club accomplishes a number of objectives that will serve the public and increase the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The MoU supports the efforts dedicated to developing the walking and cycling infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and will consequently encourage the use of cycling as one of the main transport modes for short trips," Al Raeesi stated.

According to the MoU, both parties will coordinate together to facilitate the implementation of the current strategic transport plan in Abu Dhabi and will cooperate to promote active travel modes and improve wellbeing. That can be achieved because of all the services that are offered by Abu Dhabi Cycling Club and the club’s significant participation in events, exhibitions, and campaigns.

Additionally, both parties will improve pedestrian walkways and cycling paths in main areas in Abu Dhabi. This comes in line with the aim of developing an integrated network for walking and cycling.