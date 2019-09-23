Abu Dhabi Global Market launches instant licence renewal service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) In a continuous effort to improve business efficiency and ensure ease of doing business, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, Registration Authority has launched an instant licence renewal service for entities registered at ADGM.

According to a press release issued by ADGM on Monday, the new instant licence renewal service will allow registered entities to efficiently complete licence renewals through the Online Registry Solution, once the renewal form is submitted. Entities will also be able to continue to use the platform to lodge their other annual filing requirements as per the ADGM Companies Regulations 2015.

The instant licence renewal will facilitate business continuity and support ADGM establishments in their operations. This initiative is launched as part of ADGM Registration Authority’s continuous efforts to introduce initiatives that reinforce ADGM’s position as a destination of choice for companies and investors.

Commenting on the new service, Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of Registration Authority of ADGM, said, "Business efficiency is the foundation of our processes at ADGM and the new instant licence renewal facility is an extension of this endeavour.

Behind every service that we introduce for our registered entities, we have a dedicated team that is working towards providing the best-in-class services, having understood the business requirements of ADGM registered entities and the wider business community in Abu Dhabi.

The service, he stated, will streamline the commercial licence renewal process while facilitating smooth business transactions for entities. "The initiative also complements our efforts to embrace digital and paperless transactions," Al Mheiri added.

The online service is available to entities through the Online Registry Solution Platform that enables users to access ADGM services anywhere, at any time.

The Registration Authority is responsible for the registration, incorporation and licensing of legal entities in ADGM and supports with all government-related services. It also provides a range of services to facilitate market entry, growth and the creation of a vibrant and sustainable business community.