Abu Dhabi Police centres for command and control receive 41,588 calls from the public during Eid al-Fitr holiday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2020) Centres for command and control of the Abu Dhabi Police received 41,588 phone calls from the public across the emirate during the Eid al-Fitr break.

Brigadier Nasser Al Maskri, Director of Operations, Central Operations Sector, said that a majority of these calls were concerning minor traffic accidents or health emergencies.

"The operations department always stands ready to receive emergency calls from the public round-the-clock to provide them with the best services and also coordinate with the concerned authorities to reach emergency cases as soon as possible," he added.

He urged the public to cooperate with initiatives carried out by the Security Media Department to introduce police services and raise awareness.

The 999 (emergency telephone number) receives calls for urgent assistance round-the-clock.