UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi To Host UAE-Lebanon Investment Conference On October 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:15 PM

Abu Dhabi to host UAE-Lebanon Investment Conference on October 7

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi will host the second UAE-Lebanon Investment Conference on 7th October under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The conference includes several sessions and workshops that bring UAE investors together with their Lebanese counterparts in the presence of a high-level Emirati and Lebanese officials.

The delegation is led by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and includes six ministers, as well as directors general and government officials.

The Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE Fouad Chehab Dandan recently met with the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade and Industry Abdulla Al Saleh, and officials from Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce to work on concluding preparations for the upcoming conference.

The conference preparations were also held in coordination with UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi and a number of Lebanese economic experts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Lebanon Chamber October Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Road accident leaves three injured in Jhang

45 minutes ago

Equatorial Guinea May Reach Deals With Russia's Ga ..

1 hour ago

Collision among motorbikes kills one, leaves four ..

2 hours ago

Maduro Says Venezuela to Sign Cooperation Agreemen ..

2 hours ago

Fear, uncertainty for migrants after S.Africa xeno ..

2 hours ago

Five things to know about Portugal

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.