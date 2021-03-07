Abu Dhabi University students create groundbreaking technology for people of determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Along with the support of Abu Dhabi University’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) Electrical and Computer Engineering students at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) worked together to design and implement an integrated system ‘D1Cart’ to provide people of determination with shopping assistance, making it an easier, quicker, and more pleasant experience for them.

D1Cart is supported by a robotic arm and a lifting mechanism controlled by a remote joystick to help people of determination reach items on high shelves effortlessly. The control system is adjusted to accurate and precise factors including speed, sensitivity, and reliability, as well as incorporating the maximum workspace to provide an easy and simple manual controlling. D1Cart is also supported by an automated scanning system to provide comfort and convenience to enable people of determination to avoid cashier lines.

This integrated system helps limit interaction with store staff and shoppers, which in turn contributes to the precautionary and safety measures taken to avoid COVID-19 transmission.

D1Cart was designed by Abdullah Said Gad, Abdalla Eslam Rashed, Saeed Darwish Alkhemeiri, and Gasm Elbary Mohamed, all Electrical and Computer Engineering students, along with the support of Dr. Mohammed Ghazal, Professor and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering department at ADU, and Dr. Mohammad Alkheder, Chair and Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering. The students worked hard to design and implement the D1Cart over several months and will continue to use their skills to come up with further innovative ideas to develop the product for the benefit of the community.