ADAFSA Supports National Disinfection Programme

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has said that it is supporting the UAE National Disinfection Programme to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Authority said that it would support the disinfection drive by providing 39 vehicles for spraying and disinfection, over 132 workers and drivers, and 15 supervisors to monitor disinfections operations in Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

The move comes in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Department of Municipalities and Transport, and local and Federal entities participating in the programme, ADAFSA added.

The Authority stressed, "The exceptional circumstances being experienced by the world due to the coronavirus pandemic require everyone to act responsibly and strictly abide by the competent authorities’ instructions and measures to maintain the safety of the society."

ADAFSA teams begin disinfection programme works from 20:00 to 06:00 alongside participating authorities. It partakes in disinfecting streets, public squares, sidewallks, walkways, industrial zones, markets, public gardens, mosque facilities and public facilities of all areas in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

