ADFD provides AED37 million to support healthcare sector in Zanzibar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Zanzibar in the Federal Republic of Tanzania to provide AED37 million (US$10 million) towards the development of Wete Hospital on Pemba Island in Zanzibar.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director General and Mohammed Ramia Abdiwawa, Minister of Finance and Planning in the region.

The project aims to support the healthcare sector, improve the efficiency of healthcare services and develop the capacities of local medical personnel. It will provide treatment and healthcare services to thousands of citizens on Pemba and surrounding islands in Zanzibar.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said: "The MoU signed today articulates the active role of the UAE and ADFD in promoting sustainable development. ADFD supports various development programmes prioritised by Zanzibar Government to improve the region’s healthcare sector and accelerate sustainable development."

He added: The Wete Hospital will be developed according to the highest international healthcare standards to ensure the delivery of necessary medical services to the people of Pemba in Zanzibar. The hospital will be provided with the latest medical equipment to contribute to improving the efficiency of healthcare and treatment services in the region.

"

For his part, Mohammed Ramia Abdiwawa, Minister of Finance and Planning in Zanzibar applauded the UAE's continued support for sustainable economic development in Tanzania in general and Zanzibar in particular.

He said: "ADFD and the Government of Tanzania have built an excellent partnership over years. Through financing various strategic projects, ADFD plays a significant role in the sustainable development of Tanzania. The establishment of Wete Hospital on Pemba island will go a long way in the provision of high-quality medical treatment for the local population in the Zanzibar region . The establishment of such a healthcare facility will bring about significant advance in the healthcare sector and improve the lives of the people of Zanzibar."

He added: "Our government seeks to strengthen development cooperation with the UAE and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) to boost economic growth, especially in sectors vital to sustainable development."

The outstanding relations between ADFD and the Government of Tanzania date back to 1977. Since then, the Fund has earmarked AED233 million towards the development of four projects serving key sectors including industry, transport and water.