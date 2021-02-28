UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADGM Enacts Electronic Transactions Framework

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:45 PM

ADGM enacts Electronic Transactions Framework

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning International Financial Centre located in Abu Dhabi, announced today that it has enacted the Electronic Transactions Regulations 2021. The objective of these Regulations is to confirm that electronic signatures, contracts, records and documents are legally enforceable in ADGM as the traditional non-electronic (that is, physical) versions.

The need for the Regulations arises because legal concepts relating to signatures, contracts, records and documents have traditionally been based on the existence of a physical medium. However, these concepts need to be reconsidered in today’s ever-changing digital environment, particularly when taking into consideration the significant growth of the digital economy as well as the impact of COVID-19.

The Regulations are based on the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Laws on Electronic Commerce.

ADGM is only the third jurisdiction in the world to enact legislation to allow the use of transferable documents and instruments, such as promissory notes and cheques, in electronic form.

Dhaher Bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority, said, "ADGM is proud to introduce such innovative legislation that will facilitate a strong framework for e-Commerce and electronic dealings within the ADGM community, in line with the highest global standards and best practice. The new Electronic Transactions Regulations 2021 demonstrate ADGM’s continued commitment to building a strong and sustainable International Financial Centre that promotes business growth of, and certainty for, our stakeholders in today’s digital economy."

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Abu Dhabi Market Commerce Best

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

2 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

2 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.