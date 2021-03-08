ADQ to merge Rafed, Union71 within Pure Health

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) ADQ, a holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, signed an agreement to merge its healthcare support services entities, Rafed and Union71, with Pure Health, an integrated healthcare solutions provider in the UAE.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADQ will transfer its ownership of Rafed and Union71 to Pure Health and receive a stake in the new end-to-end healthcare services leader. The company will be well-positioned to serve hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, healthcare suppliers, the Federal government, and others across the spectrum of care throughout the UAE.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ said, "By merging Rafed and Union71 within Pure Health, we continue advancing ADQ’s strategy to grow a provision-centred healthcare and pharma cluster that delivers clinical excellence, optimal healthcare system spend and effective population health management."

"As Rafed and Union71 prepare to grow beyond servicing Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), their merger within Pure Health will allow for higher volume throughput across a broader repertoire of tests and value-driven, centralised healthcare procurement services that will serve the needs of healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates," he added.

Farhan Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Pure Health, commented, "Pure Health has become one of the largest healthcare contributors in the UAE, demonstrated through our commitment to excellence and enhancing the quality of care and patient experience in the UAE. As an established laboratory operator, and now a trusted healthcare partner in hospital management, we are pleased and excited to be broadening our services portfolio under the new merger with Rafed and Union71."

Pure Health manages a network of hospitals, medical visa screening services and 120 laboratories in the UAE, making it the largest laboratory operator in the GCC. With strict adherence to high-quality standards, Pure Health follows international standards for Quality Management and is accredited through stringent requirements by international bodies such as the Joint Commission International (JCI), and the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

Rafed primarily specialises in healthcare procurement which includes supplier sourcing and contract management, procurement ordering services, warehousing and distribution.

Union71 offers a wide spectrum of testing services, with the long-term aim of supporting clinical workflow through timely, accurate and quality data, building upon ISO15189 and CAP standards.

The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.