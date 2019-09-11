AED1.5 billion in water and electricity projects completed in northern regions

Over the past five years, the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA, has completed 35 water projects across the northern regions of the country at a cost of more than AED1 billion. A further AED500 million in electricity projects were also completed in the area between 2018 and 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) Over the past five years, the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA, has completed 35 water projects across the northern regions of the country at a cost of more than AED1 billion. A further AED500 million in electricity projects were also completed in the area between 2018 and 2019.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the 24th World Energy Congress, a senior official from the Authority said that projects include the installation of eight water storage facilities with a capacity of 63 million gallons, 24 water transmission and distribution systems, the replacement of old water networks, as well as the construction of a number of power transmissions and distribution stations.

Fifty electric vehicle charging stations have also been installed in the northern region, with medium speed stations made available in shopping malls and hospitals. A number of express charging stations - which charge vehicles within 20 to 45 minutes - were installed at petrol stations and highways.

The official noted that to meet growing demand for drinking water, expansion plans are currently underway at FEWA's Ras Al Khaimah’s Ghalilah Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant. The facility helps economise wasted energy by more than 24% and currently produces nearly 15 million gallons of desalinated water per day.