AED5 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) A total of 1,921 real estate and property transactions valued at AED5 billion were registered during the week ending 17th June 2021, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD) weekly report.

135 plots were sold for AED716.18 million, 1,298 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.54 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED87.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED62.5 million in Al Hebiah First, and a land sold for AED87.5 million in Island 2 in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 35 sales transactions worth AED75.96 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 23 sales transactions worth AED 126.

23 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 20 sales transactions worth AED91 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED345 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED280 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED196 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Qusais First, mortgaged for AED276 million.

84 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED201 million.

