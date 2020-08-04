AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports in four months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports decreased by 7.3% from AED71.7 billion in the first four months of 2019 to AED66.5 billion in the same period of 2020.

This was the result of a 24.6 percent decrease in re-exports from AED17.3 billion to AED13.0 billion, and an 8.5 percent drop in nonoil exports from AED20.1 billion to AED18.3 billion, while the imports increased by 2.2 percent in the same period.

The total trade declined by 41.3 percent in April 2020 compared with April 2019, due to a decrease in re-exports, non-oil exports, and imports by 54.2 percent, 47.3%, and 32.9% respectively in the same period.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia retains the first place of most trading countries with Abu Dhabi during April of this year, where bilateral trading hit AED 2.76 billion, which accounts for 23.9 percent of the emirate's total trade during the month. Japan comes second, AED1.032 bn, with the US in the third place, AED945 million, China, AED926 million, and then Congo, AED381 million.

Industrial supplies topped the list of most exported non-oil goods with a value of around AED2 billion during April, followed by F&B, AED564 million and consumer goods, AED151 million, while the rest is distributed over the production goods, coal, and lubricants.