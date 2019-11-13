UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Al Jarwan Receives Medal From Academy Of Sciences In Portugal

Wed 13th November 2019

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Professor Carlos Salema President of the Academy of Sciences, Portugal, awarded Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, the "Honorary Guest of the Academy Medal," in recognition of his efforts to lead the Council and promote the values of tolerance and peace around the world.

The event, which was held at the academy’s headquarters in Lisbon, was attended by Mousa Abdul Wahid Al Khaja, the UAE Ambassador to Portugal. Al Jarwan is the third Arab personality to receive the award.

Dr. Salema praised Al Jarwan’s efforts to lead a global organisation concerned with promoting the values of tolerance on diplomatic, parliamentary, educational, cultural and social levels.

Al Jarwan thanked Dr. Salema and the academy for awarding him the medal while praising the academy’s local and international work.

Al Jarwan also signed a cooperation agreement with the academy to encourage scientific cooperation and support the efforts to spread tolerance and peace in Portugal and around the world.

