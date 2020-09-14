Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to Egypt, launches new flights to Cairo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to the Egyptian capital Cairo with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on September 24, 2020.

"The daily service offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two capital cities," the airline said in a statement.

Cairo joins Air Arabia Abu Dhabi growing network in Egypt with current flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Alexandria and Sohag.

The new service represents the fifth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on July 14th, 2020.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.