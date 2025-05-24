Ajman Crown Prince Meets Emirati Students In China
CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has met with Emirati students studying in China, during his visit to Chongqing city.
Also attending were Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Club; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China; and senior officials from Ajman government.
H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the students, emphasising his keenness to check on their well-being and academic progress. He expressed pride in their ambition and achievements, stressing the leadership’s commitment to supporting them.
He also acknowledged the continuous support provided by the UAE's diplomatic missions in China.
He praised the students’ “bold decision” to study in China, highlighting their openness to new cultures and experiences.
"The leadership and people of the UAE are immensely proud of your commitment to education and your dedication to serving our nation. We extend our gratitude to your families for their belief in you and their support throughout your journey," Sheikh Ammar told the students. He encouraged them to be exemplary ambassadors for the UAE abroad by upholding national values and traditions.
The students expressed gratitude for Sheikh Ammar’s visit, noting that his support is a strong motive to continue striving for excellence and contributing to the UAE’s progress.
