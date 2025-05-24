Open Menu

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan Clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 Title

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 01:56 PM

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 title

Irfan defeated Malaysia’s Duncan Lee in straight sets, and maintained a clean sweep throughout match at Adelaide

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2025) Pakistan’s top-seeded squash player Ashab Irfan secured a major international victory by winning the South Australian Open Squash Championship 2025 held in Adelaide.

In a commanding final performance, Irfan defeated Malaysia’s Duncan Lee in straight sets, maintaining a clean sweep throughout the match. The final scores stood at 11-8, 12-10, and 11-9, underscoring Irfan’s consistent dominance and technical precision on the court.

The tournament win adds to Irfan’s growing reputation on the global squash circuit.

His flawless performance in the final earned praise from fans and analysts alike, with many hailing it as a significant boost for Pakistan’s standing in international squash.

The championship carried a total prize purse of USD 9,000 and featured top emerging talent from around the world. Irfan’s triumph not only brings pride to Pakistan but also signals his potential to climb higher in international rankings in the months ahead.

